Horsham restaurant scoops new top honour

A Horsham restaurant is enjoying a new taste of success - after again scooping a top foodie honour.

Restaurant Tristan in Horsham’s East Street has been awarded a prestigious Michelin star - for the EIGHTH year in a row.

Owner-chef Tristan Mason said: “It’s brilliant news and it’s all down to a team effort. We’re absolutely thrilled.”

Tristan runs the restaurant - which specialises in modern British food ‘with a French edge’ - with help from his business partner wife Candy, along with a band of talented fellow chefs.

Tristan said he and his team ‘might have a glass of Champagne’ to celebrate. But added: “We never rest on our laurels. We always try and push things forward in the way of food and service.”

In their report, Michelin judges say that Tristan “can always be found behind the stoves” and add: “Excellent quality ingredients feature in creative, carefully crafted dishes that are delivered with a modern touch, and flavours and textures are distinct and well matched.”