Horsham schoolgirl hailed as one of Britain’s ‘most remarkable people’

Issy Martin, who celebrates her 14th birthday today (September 3), is one of 50 Britons in The Independent’s ‘Happy List 2021’ honoured for their positivity and contribution to society.

Issy has raised nearly £27,000 for the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity since her diagnosis with a rare leukaemia in 2019.

She was in her final year at All Saints Primary School in Horsham and looking forward to going on to Bohunt Horsham when illness struck.

Issy Martin 'sees the silver lining when others see clouds'

Issy’s mum Annie said: “It has been the most terrifying ordeal to watch her go through.”

The whole family - Issy’s dad Antony and sisters Evie, now 17, and Tilly, now 10 - were devastated.

But the family says Issy is “an inspiration to our family and community with her courage, positivity and determination to crack on with life.”

It all started when Issy was 11 and became lethargic, developed a string of coughs and colds, suffered headaches and became pale.

The Martin family were devastated at Issy's diagnosis

But it was when Issy told mum Annie how delighted she was to have developed ‘freckles’ on her legs - saying “I’ve always wanted freckles” - that alarm bells sounded.

“She had little spots under her skin, tiny, from the knee to the ankle,” said Annie. “I got a glass out and did the glass test and the spots didn’t disappear. I thought ‘Gosh, she could have meningitis’.”

It was a Saturday and the family’s GP surgery was shut. Annie took Issy to a local pharmacist who said he didn’t think it was meningitis but to take her to the doctors on Monday.

“I was reassured,” said Annie, “but I just knew something wasn’t right.”

Issy lost her hair during treatment but told her mum: "Well at least I won't have to wash it"

A GP at Horsham’s Holbrook Surgery gave Issy a thorough examination and told Annie: “She needs to be seen in a hospital today.”

They rushed to A&E at East Surrey Hospital where eventually a doctor told Annie: “I’m sorry to tell you Issy has leukaemia.”

“It was terrifying,” said Annie.

Issy had Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia (ALL) but worse was to follow when she was also diagnosed with Philadelphia Chromosome Positive - a rare leukaemia subtype that affects around 3-4 per cent of children with ALL.

Months of gruelling chemo treatment followed at St George’s Hospital in Tooting and at the Royal Marsden in Sutton. along with stays at East Surrey Hospital.

It was during a stay at The Marsden that Issy and her mum came up with the idea of forming a fundraising charity: Issy’s Silver Linings.

“From a very young age Issy has managed to find silver linings where most only see clouds,” said Annie.

“However horrible the things Issy was going through, it was our way of finding a silver lining.”

Family and friends took part in a major sponsored walk and All Saints Primary School also held fundraising events.

Bohunt Horsham had also been ‘phenomenal.’ said Annie. While in hospital, Issy was able to keep up with her lessons with the help of a robot which classmates ferried to lessons and Issy was able to access via the bot.

Now Annie is keen to raise awareness of the symptoms of childhood cancers. “Early diagnosis is shown to be advantageous in treatment and remission.”