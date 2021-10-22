Horsham teenager died after NHS 111 ‘failure’
NHS 111 ‘failed’ a Horsham teenager who died following delays to treatment.
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 11:56 am
Updated
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 12:22 pm
An inquest heard how student Hannah Royle, 16, suffered a cardiac arrest as she was driven to hospital by her parents.
They had earlier contacted 111 ‘but there was a failure to provide appropriate medical advice and care,’ the inquest heard.
Hannah, who was autistic, died at East Surrey Hospital on July 1 2020.
Assistant Coroner Karen Henderson ruled that Hannah died of natural causes ‘contributed to by neglect.’