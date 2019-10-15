Hove and Haywards Heath dental practices lead plastic-cutting initiative

Dental practices in Hove and Haywards Heath are helping to deliver 250,000 paper cups across Sussex in a bid to cut down on plastic.

The Implant Centre is set to deliver the paper cups to other dental practices across Sussex and Kent as part of a green initiative led by implant dentists Dr Guy Barwell and Dr Bill Schaeffer.

The Implant Centre team will take to their bikes and deliver the compostable paper cups in a bid to encourage other dental practices to cut down on their own use of plastic.

They will also include information on where to purchase compostable cups and what effect their contribution will make to the planet.

The Implant Centre has a target in the practice to reduce their landfill waste by 50 per cent and have also been looking at ways they can do the same for their clinical waste.

Over the last 12 months, The Implant Centre has abolished the use of plastic cups altogether and now use just one paper cup per surgical patient.