How you can help Burgess Hill’s ‘charity man’ raise more money

‘Charity man’ John Ritchie is embarking on yet another project to raise bucket-loads of cash for worthy causes.

John, 39, supervises essential maintenance and cleaning services at airline simulator training centre, CAE in York Road, Burgess Hill, where he heads up the contractor’s team.

John Ritchie is to have his head shaved for charity by his barber at Gould Barbers in Tesco, Burgess Hill, Jack Sadler. Photo by Derek Martin Photography.

And he is embarking on a ‘brave the shave’ day on November 4, with the aim of supporting Macmillan Cancer Support.

He said: “I’ve already got more than £200 towards it and my target this time is £1,500. People are very generous and I know I can get there.”

The title ‘charity man’ refers to John’s achievement in raising a total of just over £800,000 for various good causes over the past few years.

Of that, £22,000 has gone towards Guide Dogs for the Blind and another £54,000 towards various charities that research forms of kidney disease.

He has done the lot; bike rides, runs, walks, even a marathon in his unending quest to help people who are suffering from illnesses where research is needed to find the causes, a cure, or even ways patients can live more comfortably with their ailments.

Glasgow-born John is single at the moment but he has nine children – seven in Scotland – and 22 grandchildren.

His recent moneyraising campaigns have been on behalf of the Evelina London Children’s Hospital, part of Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, a charity he loves.

It is the second largest provider of children’s services in London with a vision to become a world-leading centre of life-changing care for children, young people and their families.

He also supports the British Heart Foundation, a decision triggered by health issues faced by a former girlfriend who was diagnosed as suffering from congenital heart disease.

John’s ‘brave the shave’ will be held at Gould Barbers inside the Burgess Hill branch of Tesco.

He invites everyone to go along and witness the dramatic event and, if they feel so inclined, to contribute towards his ultimate cash target for Macmillan.

He said: “I love doing this. It gives me a feeling of wellbeing and it’s good to know that others will benefit. It’s not so hard to do – people know me now and often ask ‘when are you going to be doing your next charity appeal?’ I always have something on the go, Don’t forget to call into Tesco on November 4.”