How you can place a poppy on Burgess Hill’s People’s Wreath for Remembrance Day

The People’s Wreath will be available at Burgess Hill Town Council Help Point for people to fill with Remembrance Day poppies in memory of all those who have lost their lives in conflicts around the world.

The People’s Wreath will be available from Monday (October 28) at the Help Point, 96 Church Walk.

Customers and visitors to the Help Point will be able to contribute their poppies in the two weeks leading up to the commemorative service.

Mayor Roger Cartwright said: “The Help Point is delighted to provide this service in hosting the People’s Wreath. By supporting the Poppy Appeal the residents and visitors to Burgess Hill can make a personal contribution to the wreath we lay at the commemoration service.”