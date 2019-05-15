Hundreds line up as morris dancers filled the streets of Mid Sussex

Morris dancers took to the streets of Mid Sussex to give a traditional welcome to the early May Bank Holiday.
Ditchling Morris were accompanied by London-based side Hammersmith Morris Men for a weekend of dancing at various locations in Sussex.
Saturday saw them dancing through Lewes, and on Sunday they started at Oldland Windmill in Hassocks before ending the weekend on a high at the South Downs Heritage Centre.
Craig Brookwell, branch manager said: “Ditchling Morris are always an eagerly anticipated date on our calendar and Hammersmith were a fabulous addition this year.”