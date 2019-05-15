Hundreds line up as morris dancers filled the streets of Mid Sussex

Morris dancers took to the streets of Mid Sussex to give a traditional welcome to the early May Bank Holiday.

Ditchling Morris were accompanied by London-based side Hammersmith Morris Men for a weekend of dancing at various locations in Sussex.

Ditchling Morris and Hammersmith Morris Men at the South Down Heritage Centre

Saturday saw them dancing through Lewes, and on Sunday they started at Oldland Windmill in Hassocks before ending the weekend on a high at the South Downs Heritage Centre.

Craig Brookwell, branch manager said: “Ditchling Morris are always an eagerly anticipated date on our calendar and Hammersmith were a fabulous addition this year.”