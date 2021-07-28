Hundreds of Copthorne residents without water for two days after burst water main needs 'extremely complex repairs'

Residents including families with young children, in the new Heathy Wood estate have had no water since 3am on Tuesday (July 27) but have been told it will be fixed by 6pm tonight (July 28).

Work at the Duke's Head roundabout has been going on since Tuesday with the dual carriageway down to single lane but residents are still without water.

Resident, Anita Shahdad said: "The whole subdivision has been without water for two days, we have families with kids.

"We get six bottles of water from the village hall if we go there. It’s absolutely ridiculous.

"They are saying six o’clock tonight before it will be fixed and it keeps moving time. This has been since 3am Tuesday.

"We are having to go out to other people’s houses to take showers. We have got families here who can’t flush toilets."

The affected pipe in Copthorne needed complex repairs. Picture: South East Water

Another resident has contacteed South East Water on twitter. Khadifa (@kovohra) tweeted: In Copthorne area and still no water 24 hours on and the updates give very little detail. I have a 9 month old and a 6 year old boy at home. When will this be resolved? The water comes and go and it’s getting tedious."

South East Water Incident Manager, Charles Healey, said: “We’re really sorry to anyone in the Copthorne area who is experiencing no water or low water pressure.

“Our workforce is undertaking extremely complex repairs to a burst water main in the woodland area close to the Copthorne Hotel.

“The damaged pipe is buried deep underground and as such a large and long excavation is needed as well as additional tree clearance in order for us to reach and fix it.

“When we dig deep underground specialist trench support such as hydraulic boxing is required to protect our team in case the hole caves in.

“We were unable to install this protection – called shuttering – during the night but it is being installed now so that our team can continue with the repair of the broken water main.

“It is anticipated the burst pipe will be fixed by this evening and a bottled water station at Copthorne Village Hall will remain open while these repairs are ongoing. We will also be redelivering bottled water to people on our Priority Services Register.

“For more information and photographs please visit our dedicated incident webpage: corporate.southeastwater.co.uk/copthorneburst."