Hundreds of Sussex Scouts make transatlantic trip for world–wide jamboree

More than 100 Scouts from Sussex arrived in West Virginia for the 24th World Scout Jamboree last Wednesday.

The scouts joined 45,000 other young people from nearly every country in the world for two weeks of activities and skills development, after months of preparation.

Chief Scout Bear Grylls at the World Scout Jamboree. Picture by Martyn Milner

Felix Cohen, 16, from Hassocks said: “I’m so excited. At the jamboree I want to meet fellow scouts from Brazil and Nigeria – two amazing countries.

“I want to practise my language skills and communicate with as many people as possible.”

Tom Shannon, 15, from Haywards Heath said he was looking forward to meeting people and learning about other cultures.

“The atmosphere is incredible and I can’t wait to get stuck in,” he said.

Chief Scout and survival instructor Bear Grylls got a big cheer as he propelled from the roof of the main stage at the festival’s opening ceremony.

He urged the scouts to make the most of their time and learn as many skills as they can to take back to their home countries.

He said: “The World Scout Jamboree only happens every four years and is an incredible festival of peace, friendship and adventure.”

Mr Grylls added that the theme this year is ‘Unlock a New World’, and will focus on how to create a sustainable world.

Talking about the Sussex Scouts, he said: “These are some of our brightest and best, and every one of them will be an ambassador for the Scouts – the UK’s largest mixed movement, helping prepare girls and boys with skills for life.”