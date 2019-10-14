Hundreds take part in biggest ever St Catherine's Hospice Sussex Landmarks Hike

Hundreds of walkers took to the picturesque Sussex Countryside despite the rain to raise funds for St Catherine’s Hospice.

The Sussex Landmarks Hike saw more than 450 walkers take part making it the biggest ever.

Walkers on the Sussex Landmarks Hike

They completed a 13, nine or six mile walking route, or a three mile family-friendly nature trail, past some of Sussex’s most notable landmarks including Balcombe Viaduct, Ardingly Reservoir and Wakehurst Place Seedbank.

Starting from the South of England Showground at Ardingly, the cross country hike was the perfect opportunity for walking enthusiasts and nature lovers to enjoy the changing colours of autumn while raising funds for their local hospice.

After completing their chosen route walkers relaxed with well deserved refreshments and entertainment to celebrate the end of their hike.

Sophie Peckham, community and events fundraising manager at St Catherine’s, said: “We’re so grateful to every walker, including all our four legged friends, who joined us yesterday (October 13)despite the rain, to make their steps count. We hope everyone enjoyed the walk as much as we did. We’re on track to raise a significant amount, which will help us reach everyone who needs us when life comes full circle.”

While the total amount raised is yet to be counted, St Catherine's is hoping to raise £35,000 through donations from walkers and sponsorship. This will allow the hospice to offer expert care to even more local terminally ill people in the future. At the moment, the local hospice can only care for one in three people who need them, but with the community’s help and support, they’re determined to care for everyone.

If you'd like to find out about other walking challenges you can take on to support St Catherine's please visit: www.stch.org.uk