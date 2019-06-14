Hurstpierpoint man tackles 1,000-mile cycle in aid of Zambian orphanage

A Hurstpierpoint man is donning his lycra to complete a 1,000-mile cycle ride to raise funds for Zambian children.

Andrew Parker set off from Land’s End yesterday, heading to John o’ Groats to raise funds for Cameron’s Orphanage.

Andrew Parker preparing for his 100,00 mile trek

Andy decided to take on the challenge after being inspired by a group of younger people in The New Inn, following the funeral of their friend, 21-year-old Cameron Forster, who died in an aircraft crash.

Professional musician Andrew, later heard that Cameron’s mother, Amanda Jayne, had set up Cameron’s Orphanage Project by donating Cameron’s estate to build a small orphanage attached to a school.

Andrew volunteered to do a small viola concert with his pianist sister, which funded the roof of the orphanage.

Two years later, Cameron’s Orphanage Project has become a charity, the Itala Foundation, named after the school in Mkushi.

The orphanage consists of six simple classrooms with cement floors, with more than 900 students on the register but virtually no resources.

Andrew said: “This is a small tangible charity run by family and friends who all work on a voluntary basis.

“It has absolutely no overheads and Cameron’s mother insists on paying any costs to ensure that every penny raised goes directly to support the children.

“It is in memory of someone we never knew but who has left a wonderful legacy.”

Andrew explained that he was particularly looking forward to passing the final resting place of his mother, near Loch Lomond.

To follow Andy on his 1,000-mile journey visit his Facebook page by logging on to www.facebook.com/Camsorphanageproject