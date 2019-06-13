Hurstpierpoint residents join together for ‘magnificent’ facility unveil

More than 100 Hurstpierpoint residents celebrated the launch of a new community building.

The villagers were welcomed by members of both Mid Sussex District Council and Hurstpierpoint and Sayers Common Parish Council for the official opening of the Court Bushes Community Hub on June 1.

The day consisted of a variety of activities and entertainment, including music by DJ Neel, dance demonstrations and a bouncy castle and soft-play facilities for the younger children.

Mosaic artist and teacher Caroline Budden helped people to add their personal touch to the new facility by leading a mosaic workshop and giving everyone the opportunity to contribute to a new sign.

The Point Church provided tea, coffee, cakes and ice lollies for the children and looks forward to inviting people back to the Melting Pot community café which will be open every Wednesday and Friday, 9am-4.30pm.

The district council was also thankful to Bell Homes and Clarion Futures for funding the mosaic sign workshops and helping out on the day.

Councillor Colin Trumble, chairman of Mid Sussex District Council, said: “I have followed the remarkable transformation of this building with great interest over the last two years and I’m absolutely delighted that local people are now able to make use of such a magnificent new facility.”

The Court Bushes Community Hub has risen like a phoenix from the flames, after the former Ex-Serviceman’s Club was devastated by fire in 2017.

The new community building is a flexible space that can be divided into three self-contained areas to allow different events and functions to operate simultaneously, or opened up to make space for larger events.