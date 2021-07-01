‘Iconic’ Goodyear blimp set to fly over Sussex

According to organisers, the ‘iconic’ blimp will be over the south coast today (Thursday, July 1) as part of its journey to Calais.

It will arrive in the UK over Hastings around 11.45am before flying along the south coast. The flightpath will take it over Eastbourne at 12.10pm, Brighton at 12.40pm, Worthing at 12.50pm, Portsmouth at 1.50pm and Southampton at 2.20pm, before heading inland over Winchester at 2.35pm, Horsham at 3.30, Royal Tunbridge Wells at 4.15pm and finally arriving in Dover at 5.30pm.

Known for its aerial coverage of huge sports and entertainment events, the blimp has returned to act as an ambassador for Goodyear, the American tire manufacturer.

The famous blimp. Photo from Goodyear Corporate. SUS-210630-145419001

The airship, which is the length of 17 London black cabs, made its first trip to England in 1972 and has previously covered the 1980 FA Cup Final at Wembley, Live Aid in 1985, and two royal weddings.