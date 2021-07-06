A model showing how the New Monks Park development would have looked, with IKEA in the top-left

IKEA has announced it will no longer progress with the planned development at New Monks Farm, off the A27 at Lancing, and intends to sell the land. But how did we get here?

Plans for 600 new homes and the IKEA store at New Monks Farm, off the A27 at Lancing, were approved by Adur District Council’s planning committee in October, 2018 – 18 months after they were first announced.

Predictably, local reaction to the plans getting the green light was mixed, with people in favour of them and also concerned about the impact on the environment and local community.

It was not until February, 2020, that work was officially allowed to begin, following concerns over funding for education and changes to the layout of the busy A27.

Work had in fact started earlier in the year, as these drone images showed, at what Adur District Council said was at the developer’s own risk.

Later in February, more drone images showed how the scheme was progressing, with workers and heavy machinery on site.

But as the coronvirus pandemic led to the first lockdown, work at the site was halted just a few weeks later.

In June, 2020, it was announced that work would resume, with a spokesman for Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club – the driving force behind the deveopment and whose training ground is nearby – saying they were ‘looking at ways we can resume works but strictly in accordance with government regulations’.

Construction work on homes did restart and continued, with prices for the first homes confirmed in April this year.

And last month, the Herald was given {https://www.worthingherald.co.uk/news/people/new-monks-farm-exclusive-pictures-show-behind-the-scenes-of-ikea-development-3277359, now renamed New Monks Park.

After IKEA’s announcement that it was pulling out of the development, Adur District Council responded with a spokesman saying ‘Our strong belief is that the demand for business development opportunities in this part of the South remains extremely high, especially from blue chip employers and firms seeking skilled and motivated workers, and we are confident that there will be strong interest in this site from companies wanting to move here offering the same sort of high quality employment opportunities’. We will continue to support New Monks Farm to bring both much needed new homes and jobs to Adur.”