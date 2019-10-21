Independent State of Cuckfield welcomes new mayor during procession

The newly elected mayor of the Independent State of Cuckfield was welcomed to the role during a procession on Saturday.

Claire Bellamy, who was announced the new mayor following voting on Friday, rode through the streets as part of a celebratory procession, during which she was congratulated by the sheriff of Cuckfield and the landlord of The Talbot, before being presented with the ‘keys of Cuckfield’.

Independent State of Cuckfield procession. Pic Steve Robards SR19101901

Independent State of Cuckfield procession. Pic Steve Robards SR19101901

Independent State of Cuckfield procession. Pic Steve Robards SR19101901

Independent State of Cuckfield procession. Pic Steve Robards SR19101901

