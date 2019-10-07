Initial works start today on building 2,750-home estate in Horsham

Initial works are beginning today on building a massive new estate on land north of Horsham.

It is planned to build 2,750 new homes, a new business complex, a new school and sports hub, along with new pedestrian, cycle and road connections.

North Horsham site (photo from HDC planning portal). SUS-160408-161431001

Landowners Legal & General - owners of housebuilders Cala Homes - acquired the land from Liberty Property Trust in December 2018.

The company announced that preparatory works are starting today. Hedegrows are being removed on the north side of the A264/Rusper Road roundabout before construction of a new roundabout starts early next year.

A spokesman for Legal & General said: “The improved roundabout is key to the delivery of the new Bohunt Horsham School on the site.”

A planning application for the new school - which will have places for up to 1,600 pupils aged from four to 16 - was submitted by the Department for Education in August. The school is expected to open in September 2021.

Legal & General say that the hedgerow removal is being undertaken under a licence from Natural England which requires the works to be completed in October.

A temporary fence is be installed to replace the hedgerow and secure the land before the main construction works begin next year.

It is planned to plant new hedgerows and other landscaping as part of the future works, say Legal & General.

Meanwhile, archaeological investigations are also underway between the harvest and new planting seasons.

Legal & General say no other construction work will start on the site until early next year.

A spokesperson said: “These initial works are key to us preparing for construction of the improved roundabout on the A264, which is essential infrastructure for the forthcoming school at land north of Horsham.

“We have been working hard behind the scenes and are very keen to discuss our ideas and detailed plans with the local community.”

The company is planning to hold a series of public drop-in events. The spokesman added: “We will be confirming details soon and hope as many people as possible can attend.”

Anyone with queries can contact Legal & General by telephone on 020 7323 3544 or by email at info@landnorthofhorsham.co.uk