Injury left working Sussex mum relying on foodbanks as she struggled on Universal Credit

A woman claiming Universal Credit after a long-term injury left her unable to work has relied on foodbanks and friends to keep her family afloat.

Kind-hearted friends of Rayna Baines chipped in to help the mum-of two pay for Christmas, buying a chicken, crackers and presents for her teenage children as she struggled to pay the bills.

Rayna, 46, of Eastergate, near Chichester, was signed off from her job as a carer back in October. She thought she would be back at work within weeks, but doctors are yet to resolve her condition.

Signing up for Universal Credit - a process she described as ‘rubbish’ - she has struggled to make ends meet since, estimating she had council tax arrears of about £500.

“It was a shock,” she said, given she had not claimed income support prior to her injury.

“I was in tears all the time. It was just before Christmas so my friend’s sister dug out some of her older boy’s things for me to wrap up as I couldn’t pay for anything.

“Someone bought me a chicken and others bought me crackers. I am now on antidepressants and am still off work.

“The council was quite good but the worry in the first place of paying my rent was stressing me out. I had never been in this situation before. I had always worked.”

Reforming the system to take into account specific circumstances was the way forward for helping those on Universal Credit, she said.

She said she kept being told she needed to find work, but she did not want to turn her back on her long-term employer.

The waiting time, like many others, was a difficulty, with her first payment being made on December 17, about seven weeks after Rayna applied.

“They said did I want to take out a loan but they couldn’t say what I would be getting or paying back,” she said.

“At the moment I am still off work and really struggling.”

