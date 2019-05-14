Inquest opens for 25-year-old Burgess Hill man found dead at his home

An inquest has opened into the death of a Burgess Hill man.

Benjamin Mariner, 25, was found dead at his home in St Andrews Road, Burgess Hill on May 1, an inquest was told at Crawley Coroner’s Court today (May 14).

An inquest has opened into the death of Benjamin Mariner from Burgess Hill

The inquest heard how the 25-year-old, who was single, worked as a piler.

On May 1, emergency services were called to his home where his death was confirmed.

A post-mortem carried out on May 7, found his cause of death to be hanging, the inquest heard.

The inquest has been adjourned to a later date.