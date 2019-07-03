Inquest opens into death of Hassocks labourer

An inquest has opened into the death of a Hassocks man who died at the Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath.

Scott Leburn, 66, had reported shortness of breath and pains in his chest since September last year, an inquest at Crawley Coroner’s Court heard yesterday (July 2).

Scott Leburn died at the Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath. Picture: Steve Robards

A biopsy in October confirmed he had mesothelioma, a type of cancer that develops in the lining that covers the outer surface of some of the body’s organs. It is usually linked to asbestos exposure.

Following his diagnosis, Mr Leburn, who worked as a labourer, was admitted to hospital for further back pain and nausea. Here, his condition deteriorated and he sadly died on June 23.

Mr Leburn was born in Cuckfield and was divorced.

A post-mortem found his cause of death to be mesothelioma.

A full inquest into his death has been set for August 27.

READ MORE: East Grinstead man dies in hospital after fall

Crawley man drowned snorkelling on holiday