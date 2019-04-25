‘Inspirational’ Jigsaw South East team raise £2.7k

A team of four represented Jigsaw South East at the Brighton Marathon on April 14. The #FabFour team consisted of seasoned runner, Nicola Bishop, East Grinstead based Doug Bewley, first time marathoner Natalie Moon and Horsham based Adam Hinds.

The team raised a total £2,700 for the East Grinstead based bereavement charity. Operations manager, Nickey Price, said: “We are delighted they all finished the course in what were tough conditions. They have been inspirational.” www.jigsawsoutheast.org.uk

Adam Hinds with his medal

First time marathoner, Natalie Moon