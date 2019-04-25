‘Inspirational’ Jigsaw South East team raise £2.7k

Nicola Bishop crossed the line in a time of 3:49.04
A team of four represented Jigsaw South East at the Brighton Marathon on April 14. The #FabFour team consisted of seasoned runner, Nicola Bishop, East Grinstead based Doug Bewley, first time marathoner Natalie Moon and Horsham based Adam Hinds.

The team raised a total £2,700 for the East Grinstead based bereavement charity. Operations manager, Nickey Price, said: “We are delighted they all finished the course in what were tough conditions. They have been inspirational.” www.jigsawsoutheast.org.uk

Adam Hinds with his medal

First time marathoner, Natalie Moon

Doug Bewley after finishing the marathon

