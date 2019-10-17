Inspiring lady behind Mid Sussex’s lunch clubs wins Lifetime Achievement award

Dorothy Lazenby, who runs 4sight lunch clubs, has won the Lifetime Achievement award at Mid Sussex Applauds.

4Sight is for blind and partially sighted people, and Dorothy has run the lunch clubs for over 38 years.

Irreplaceable, inspiring, selfless, committed, thoughtful and kind are some of the words that were used to describe her in nominations.

She also won the Peer Nominated award, where each nominee is given the chance to vote for their favourite in any of the categories.

