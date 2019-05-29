International fast food chain employees help clean up Burgess Hill streets

A group of employees for a worldwide fast food restaurant chain volunteered to clean up their area.

Seven volunteers including staff from the Burgess Hill McDonald’s recently completed a litter pick in the local area.

The team of McDonald's works who help with the litter pick

The event is just one of many that McDonald’s restaurants are supporting across the country.

The group litter picked along Queen Elizabeth Avenue and Station Road, clearing four large bags of litter from the area, including cigarette waste, plastic bottles, and discarded road marking equipment.

Following the success of this event, the restaurant has now invested over £1,000 in four new large-capacity bins for the local community and is planning to run similar large-scale litter picks four times a year.

Ismet Turen, McDonald’s franchisee for the area said: “Its more important than ever we continue in the fight against litter and I would like to thank my employees for giving up their time for this clean up event.

“The team’s efforts were greatly appreciated, and we look forward to the next litter pick.”

The fast food chain has announced that it will be carrying out community litter picks throughout the summer months as part of its new Keep Up the Clean Up initiative.