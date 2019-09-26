'It is the biggest tomato I have ever seen!' – Hassocks gardener shares his amazement

A Hassocks resident has shared his amazement after growing the biggest tomato he has ever seen.

Terry Hicks, of Church Mead, Keymer, Hassocks, planted the beefsteak tomato in March and he said it weighs more than one and a half kilos – which is more than 3lb.

Hassocks resident Terry Hicks with his giant tomato. Photo by Steve Robards

“I was amazed that it got to this size,” he said

"It is unusual – it has been growing since the season started. It is the biggest tomato I have ever seen!”

The 80-year-old, who lives with his wife, Julie, aged 83, said he has been growing his own fruit and vegetables in his greenhouse for years – which he described as his ‘pride’.

Delighted Terry Hicks in Hassocks. Photo by Steve Robards

The retired carpenter is also a member of the Hassocks Horticultural Society and said his friends were taken aback by the giant fruit.

He added that he hoped other people in the community would be too.

When asked if he fed the tomato anything special, Terry replied: “No not really - I think it’s just a trick of nature!

“It had its normal tomato feed, but I do put good compost in my greenhouse to get things going early in the year.”

He continued: “I don’t know what I’m going to do with it, but I’m sure someone will eat it for me!”

A beefsteak tomato is one of the largest varieties of cultivated tomatoes, many weighing a pound or more.