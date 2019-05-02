Jigsaw (South East) team up with Guildford Spectrum after becoming charity of the year

A Sussex children’s bereavement charity is delighted to begin its partnership with a leisure complex, after becoming its charity of the year.

Jigsaw (South East) received 40 per cent of the public vote to become the charity of the year for Guildford Spectrum.

It will now receive Active Card points that can be exchanged for a wide variety of leisure activities at the centre.

Guildford Spectrum’s customers donate their Active Card loyalty points, and these are converted into activity passes.

The charity’s business development manager, Carolyn Steer, is delighted to be working closely with the Spectrum.

She said: “It’s a great honour for us to have been voted Guildford Spectrum’s Charity of the Year.

“This partnership will give valuable breaks to many of the families we support, at a time when grief can be overwhelming.”

Nyssa Jackson, Freedom Leisure general manager, said: “Bereavement is devastating and it is our genuine hope that time out having fun will give them and their families some respite for a short period of time.”

For more information visit their website: www.jigsawsoutheast.org.uk