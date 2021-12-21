Jolly big turnout for fun filled festive litter pick in Haywards Heath

Councillor Sandy Ellis, Chair of Haywards Heath IN BLOOM, said: "“Every year I am delighted that so many groups and individuals come out to clear up our parks and green spaces but the turnout for this year’s Christmas Litter Pick was tremendous! Everyone had so much festive fun, making new friends, while chatting, walking and litter picking. I am so grateful for the brilliant community spirit we have in our town and I would like to thank everyone who spared their hours, at a very busy time of year, to don their Christmas jumpers, masks and hats and help keep our town clean for all to enjoy. I am sure our wildlife will now have a fun Christmas too with all those harmful objects cleaned away! Merry Christmas and a big thank you to all our local Litter Heroes.”