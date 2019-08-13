Juggling, tightrope, entertainers and more at this year’s Mid Sussex ‘Play Days’

Children and families throughout Mid Sussex enjoyed a free day full of activities as part of ‘Play Days’.

On July 30, 31 and August 1, families gathered for a day for activities set up by the Mid Sussex Council.

Play Days is a celebration of children’s right to play and a campaign to highlight the importance of play in children’s lives.

This year’s Play Days were circus themed with circus demonstrations performed by professionals Poi Passion, and the South’s leading children’s entertainer, Tom Foolery.

Trained circus performers gave guidance to children on walking the tightrope, balancing on stilts, juggling and also enjoyed creative activities to celebrate the national day.

Councillor Norman Webster, cabinet member for community said: “The circus themed Play Days this year were filled with a variety of fun activities throughout the day for all the family to enjoy during the school holidays. There was lots to keep the children entertained.”

Places Leisure organised lots of fun sporting activities and children were encouraged to bring their bikes and scooters along to take part in a prepared obstacle course.

“It’s great that we were able to provide a great afternoon for the local community to enjoy, with free activities available at these convenient locations across the District,” added councillor Webster.

The local DJs filled the afternoon with music and West Sussex County Council brought their sensory bus to provide activities for youngsters.

Mid Sussex District Council chairman Colin Trumble said: “I opened all three of our Play Days events and it’s a fantastic day for the local people to enjoy with their families.

“I also visited one of our mini Play Days on Tour events at Court Bushes in Hurstpierpoint this morning and it was wonderful to see so many people taking part.”

If you missed the free Play Day events, there is a chance to catch Play Days on tour, which is travelling across Mid Sussex providing a series of free mini events which will be suitable for all the family.

There will be lots of activities which are suitable for all ages such as a DJ workshop, circuit training, arts & crafts, free passes to try leisure centre activities and much more.

