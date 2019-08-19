Kangaroos give children with learning disabilities memories of a lifetime

As part of a charity spotlight series, one of the original founders of Kangaroos spoke with us about the work they do to help disabled children in Mid Sussex.

"The events we do help the children feel like everyone else" said Jenni Herrett, fundraising manager of disability club Kangaroos, which is based in Haywards Heath.

Five of the original Kangaroos founders

One of the original founders, she joined with five other parents of disabled children to found Kangaroos in 1994.

Their children attended Court Meadow School, a community special school in Cuckfield that closed in 2012.

Mrs Herrett said: "In the beginning we did arts and crafts in a hall and last week, 21 of the children went to Euro Disney.

"It makes me feel quite and emotional and proud to think of the work we've accomplished.

"When you start things like this you never think into the future - it's been incredible."

Kangaroos is the main provider of summer and after school activities for young people with a learning disability, many of whom have very limited opportunities to enjoy a social life and make friends, and they take people up to the age of 35 because 'children would grow up and then not have any suitable places to go'.

Visitors are split into three groups: ages six to 12, teenagers, and 18 plus.

90 to 95 per cent of children attend a special school, and most of the staff work at a special school or in care facilities.

Mrs Herrett said: "We now have more than 210 families involved, it's hard work for families of disabled children and it gives them a break, knowing their child or children will be cared for and having fun, and safe.

"It means the kids have something good to look forward to."

Kangaroos run family days as well, which provides support to parents as well as children through connecting with other families who have children with special needs and growing a support network.

Volunteers come from schools and colleges, as part of the Duke of Edinburgh award, and some siblings of children who attend Kangaroos volunteer as well.

Mrs Herrett said: "Some games are adapted for children who have fine motor skills but aside from that activities we do are no different to games other children would do.

"We help children who use wheelchairs get down on the floor with the other children to make them feel more included.

"Our work helps to make them feel less different to others."

This year is Kangaroos' 25th anniversary, and they have been celebrating by putting on 'Memory of a Lifetime' events for the young people.

Mrs Herrett said: "We take them on day trips out, we've been to see The Lion King on the West End, up the British Airways i360, to Center Parcs.

"Earlier in the month we took 21 children to Disneyland Paris along with staff, and for a lot of the children it was their first trip outside the UK and their longest trip away from home without parents or carers."

Kangaroos is currently fundraising £10,000 towards their £100,000 target to fund more trips for the children, and at the time of writing they have raised nearly £3,500.

For more information on the work of Kangaroos and its 25th Anniversary Campaign visit here, and to see their fundraiser visit here.