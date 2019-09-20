Large fire breaks out at block of flats in Sussex

Firefighters are tackling a large fire at a block of flats in Sussex.

East Sussex Fire said it was called to the residential property in Pankhurst Avenue, Brighton, shortly before 9pm.

Firefighters from Brighton, Roedean, Lewes, Hove and Barcombe were initially sent to the scene, however the fire service said ten fire engines are now on scene.

By 9.45pm, firefighters remained on scene, while they continued to tackle the flames.

East Sussex Fire said it was advising all nearby residents to close windows and doors.