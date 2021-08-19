Legal fight launched over use of land in Henfield
A legal fight has been launched over the use of a parcel of land in Henfield.
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 11:38 am
Updated
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 11:56 am
Horsham District Council says that agricultural land at Pear Tree Farm in Furners Lane has been used for storing tyres and the stationing of caravans without planning permission.
But an appeal against enforcement action - which could see the land returned to agricultural and equestrian use - has been launched by businessman Mr Tracey Tingey.
An appeal hearing is to be held by the Planning Inspectorate in Horsham on September 14 to decide the issue.