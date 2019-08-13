Liberty X singer joined children’s charity members on Disneyland Paris trip for 25th anniversary

A group of children from a charity who supports young people with disabilities were joined by a Liberty X member on a trip to Paris.

The group of 21 children were joined by Michelle Heaton, in Disneyland Paris as part of the charity’s 25th anniversary celebrations.

Michelle Heaton and her family joined the Kangaroos group in Disneyland Paris where they started an unforgettable day meeting Mickey and Minnie Mouse in Walt Disney Studios.

Michelle said: “I was delighted to be asked by Kangaroos to join them on their 25th anniversary celebration at Disneyland Paris, and even better, I got to bring my family with me.

“To spend time with the children, the Disney volunteers and charity workers that endeavoured to make this experience memorable was humbling and I was honoured to be involved.”

For more information on the work of Kangaroos and its 25th anniversary go to www.kangaroos.org.uk.