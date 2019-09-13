Lindfield Arts Festival 2019 – all you need to know

Lindfield Arts Festival returns for the tenth year next week.

Until next Sunday (September 22), visitors have the opportunity to engage with some of the best talent the village has to offer in the name of art and performance.

Jenny Slack with her cake exhibition at Lindfield Arts Festival last year. Picture: Peter Cripps

Hilary Knight, Lindfield Arts Festival joint project manager, told the Middy: “Our tenth anniversary festival is about bringing people together in celebration of the arts in all its diversity.

“It gives local performers and artists the chance to showcase their work to the wider community.

“Our festival programme is rich and diverse.

“If experimenting with creative art, perfecting your circus skills, indulging your spray painting techniques or introducing your little ones to Baby Opera piques your interest, then you are in for a real treat.

'Haywards Heath Hookers' 'Sarah Anderson, Patsy Whiteside, Nicky Bovey, Sandie Yasar at Lindfield Arts Festival last year. Picture: Peter Cripps

“This year’s festival is our biggest ever and there are many workshops for old and young to join.”

This year, highlights at the festival include performances from Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club singer Liane Carroll (Thursday, September 19), UK Blues & Rock singer Aynsley Lister (Friday, September 20), and an art trail including Open Studios and displays from a number of local artists in and around the village.

Next Saturday (September 21), Lindfield High Street will be closed to traffic and visitors can enjoy a day of fun with fresh food stalls and Lindfield Community Table, a covered space for people to sit, rest, refuel and enjoy the surrounding live entertainment.

Lindfield Common will be home to street theatre, story-time events will be held in the literary marquee and music from local DJs will be on the festival stage.

To find out more about the festival and for the full programme, visit www.lindfieldartsfestival.com.