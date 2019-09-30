Lindfield Arts Festival 2019 - can you see anyone you know?

The festival celebrated its tenth anniversary with a record number of visitors. During the week (September 16-22), highlights included a sell-out comedy night and popular performances from award-winning musicians Aynsley Lister and Liane Carroll. Hilary Knight, joint project manager, said: “We had a bumper year with record numbers attending numerous workshops, exhibitions and performances. Lindfield Arts Festival is a registered charity whose mission is to bring creative activities and inspiration to Lindfield and the surrounding area. It is run entirely by a team of volunteers, supported by local businesses and fuelled by all those artists and performers, who offer their time and talent so generously. Thank you! Without you all there would be no Lindfield Arts Festival!" To read a full report on the week, pick up the latest copy of the Mid Sussex Times.

