Lindfield Primary’s play area plans are given boost thanks to a £1k donation

Plans to improve a Lindfield school’s play area have taken another step closer thanks to a £1,000 donation from a housebuilder.

The Lindfield Primary Parent Teacher Association received the donation from David Wilson Homes which will help pay for the redevelopment of a play area within the school, which the PTA is currently fundraising for.

Vanessa Smith, vice principal at Lindfield Primary Academy, said: “Our PTA works extremely hard to fundraise throughout the year to provide and support a range of projects and initiatives for the children.

“The redevelopment of the play area will benefit the children greatly, providing an area for exercise and play while helping to develop skills such as climbing and balancing.”

The PTA are now looking forward to raising money for phase two of the school’s trim trail development.

“Our thanks go to David Wilson Southern Counties for their support with this project.”

David Wilson Southern Counties has launched its regional Community Fund, which will see the division donate £1,000 per month to a local charity or organisation working to improve the quality of life for those living in the division’s local area.

Sales director for David Wilson Southern Counties, Lynnette St-Quintin said: “Thanks to our work at Heathwood Park, we are delighted that we can support the PTA with their fundraising efforts to provide a safe, fun and exciting area for the children.”