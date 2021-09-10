The event, which is normally held earlier in the year, is a key gathering for residents in the Lindfield area.

There will be stalls, food and drink stands, a fancy dress competition for children, a dog show and plenty of rides at the fun fair.

“Katherine (Alcock) and I are very excited to be bringing back Lindfield Village Day, with this special Late Summer edition,” said David Tingley, co-chair of the organising team.

Children in fancy dress at the 2016 Lindfield Village Day. Picture: Steve Robards, SR1615611.

“Our team of 14 amazing people are working hard to get everything ready, and we can’t wait to see everyone,” he added.

The main arena will be on Lindfield Common and Mid Downs Radio will be making the announcements.

There will be a demo by Swoove Fitness and the popular Children’s Dog Show, sponsored by Oscar Pet Foods.

The Dog Show categories include Friendliest Dog, Best Junior Handler, Best Rescue Dog and ‘Dog the Judge Would Most Like to Take Home.

The theme of the children’s Fancy Dress Competition is the Tokyo Olympics.

Sussex Police will have a stall and squad car at the event and there will be a marquee bar featuring local performers and musicians from Hereward Kaye’s Rok Skool.

Visitors can support King Edward Hall in the village by entering the Grand Raffle on the day.

There will not be the usual procession through the village at this year’s event.