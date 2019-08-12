Lions raise cash for Haywards Heath mental health hospital

Burgess Hill District Lions held a fundraising evening in aid of Chalkhill – a specialist mental health hospital at the Princess Royal Hospital site.

Lion president John Rankin took great pleasure in presenting a cheque for £400 at Mei Xin Hins in Burgess Hill knowing the money will be put to good use.

Felicity Louden, head of Heads On, Sussex Partnershop NHS Foundation Trust’s charity, which manages Chalkhill, said: “We are so grateful to the Burgess Hill District Lions Club for their amazing fundraising, without support from the community like this our work would be impossible.

“100 per cent of the funds raised will go towards supporting projects that go above and beyond what the NHS is able to provide, complementing people’s care and treatment to support patients’ recovery.”

