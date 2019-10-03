London Gatwick seeks new charity partner

London Gatwick is seeking a new charity partner with the successful applicant set to secure a unique opportunity to increase its profile and fund raising possibilities.

The partnership will last for two years and registered local charities are encouraged to apply before the deadline of November 15.

The airport will choose the charity that can best improve the lives of local people through the partnership, with applicants also assessed on what the charity wants to achieve from the new relationship, what the money raised will go towards and why it will be a good ‘fit’ with Gatwick and its employees.

In addition to an increase in profile and contributions, Gatwick will encourage the airport’s 3,000 staff and its partners to volunteer their time and expertise to the chosen charity and help support fund raising events and projects.

Gatwick has three charity partners at any one time, which it works with to raise funds over the longer term – two local and one airport-based charity. Gatwick’s current ongoing charities are Gatwick TravelCare and Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex, with Gatwick’s work with St Catherine’s Hospice coming to an end in April 2020 after a double term of four years.

Gatwick TravelCare has been working alongside Gatwick's terminal teams to assist passengers since 1986. Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex makes emergency crews available to respond to emergency situations across the region every day of the year.

For community groups that do not have charity status or for those that do not feel a charity partnership would be appropriate, the airport also provides Gatwick Foundation Fund grants Applications for grants in Kent, Surrey and Sussex can be made via the Gatwick website: https://www.gatwickairport.com/business-community/community-sustainability/local-community/gatwick-foundation-fund/

Melanie Wrightson, community engagement manager, Gatwick Airport said: “We are excited about our new partnership and can not wait to see who applies next. If you think your charity could improve the lives of local people in partnership with us, then please apply.

“Our aim for this new partnership is to replicate the success we have had with our previous charity partners.”

Allan McHenry, assistant director of service delivery, Air Ambulance Kent Surrey Sussex said: “The sponsorship from Gatwick is incredibly important to us. A lot of the people going off on holiday travel through Gatwick and it gives them the opportunity to find out more about our charity and helps us raise our profile”.

How to apply:

If you’re a registered charity based in Sussex, Surrey or Kent or at least have those counties as areas that benefit, then you are eligible to apply to be a new charity partner for 2020-22.

Six charities will then be shortlisted and invited to deliver a pitch in front a panel of Gatwick staff. A smaller group of charities will then be put to a staff vote.

Download the application form and return it to community@gatwickairport.com by 15 November to be considered.