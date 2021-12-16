Children of all ages enjoyed the event, which featured a DJ and even a snow machine.

“The Elf Run is such a lovely activity for children (and adults) in the local community to have some Christmassy fun while supporting the hospice,” said Fiona Gray, events manager at St Peter & St James Hospice.

“Thank you to all the schools and groups that are participating in this years event,” she said.

Pupils at London Meed Primary School helped raise funds for St Peter & St James Hospice.

St Peter & St James Hospice began distributing Elf Hats to Sussex schools and children’s groups this month.

The hospice said most organisations combine their Daily Mile with a special Elf Run and will sometimes stage an obstacle course.

The Elf Run only began last winter but it was such a success that the hospice decided to make it part of their annual Christmas calendar.

Pupils at London Meed Primary School helped raise funds for St Peter & St James Hospice.

Pupils at London Meed Primary School helped raise funds for St Peter & St James Hospice.