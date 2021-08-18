Cllr Howard Mundin said he saw the delight on the faces of residents and their loved ones as they reunited to enjoy the activities on offer.

“I had such a marvellous time chatting to residents and their families as well as witnessing the phenomenal work ethic of the team at the care home,” he said.

“Not only is it impeccably clean but it seems that every effort is put into ensuring its residents have a comfortable and fun time at the home,” he added.

The mayor of Haywards Heath opened Walstead Place Care Home Summer Carnival on Saturday (August 14). Picture: Haywards Heath Town Council.

Cllr Mundin thanked home manager Jacqui Ferguson, as well as her team and all the residents at Walstead Place.

“What a marvellous event to attend as we continue to ease out of this lockdown,” he said.

Jacqui thanked the mayor for opening the event.

“It truly was a magical day where I believe everyone just let their hair down and enjoyed the weather, the food and ice cream, and the freedom after so many months of lockdown,” she said.

“The residents were so proud to showcase their home and, of course, to see loved ones again, and we were lucky that so many people, young and old, were able to join us,” she added.

Jacqui said her staff worked tirelessly throughout the day and said the Rad Roy band played until 8pm.

The event raised £767 for the resident’s fund, said Jacqui, thanking everyone who bought cakes and raffle tickets.