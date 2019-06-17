M23 road closures from June 17 - here’s all you need to know

These road works are scheduled on the M23 this week:

Monday, June 17.

Road works are scheduled on the M23 this week

10pm to 5am. Full closure of M23 North and Southbound Link roads to M25 clockwise. Diversion to M25 anti-clockwise to J6 and return.

Tuesday, June 18.

8pm to 5am. Full closure of the M23 from J8 (M25) to J9 (Gatwick) Southbound. Diversion via J6 M25, A22, A264 Copthorne Road and J10 M23.

8pm to 5am. Full closure of M23 from J10 to J8 Northbound plus slips at J10 (Crawley) and J9 (Gatwick). Diversion for M25 A264, A22 and re-join at J6. M25 Traffic for Gatwick continues on A2011 Crawley Avenue, A23 London Road, Airport Way.

Wednesday, June 19.

8pm to 5am. Lane closure on M23 J9 roundabout.

Thursday, June 20.

8pm to 5am. Lane closure on M23 J9 roundabout.

Friday, June 21.

8pm to 5am. Lane closure on M23 J9 roundabout.

Saturday, June 22.

8pm to 5am. Full closure of M23 J9a – 9 (Gatwick spur) Eastbound. Diversion via Airport Way, A23 London Road, A2011 Crawley Avenue and re-join M23 at J10.

