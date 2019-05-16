Man flown to hospital after being hit by lorry on A26

A man has been flown to hospital after being hit by a lorry on the A26 in Crowborough.

Sussex Police said they were called to the scene at 3.40pm following reports of the collision, which happened on Eridge Road near the entrance to the Crowborough Camping site.

As a result, the road was closed while the man was treated by paramedics at the scene.

At around 5.40pm, he was flown by air ambulance to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, and his family have been informed, police said.

The road was reopened shortly afterwards, police said.