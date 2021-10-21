Man taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following M23 collision near Crawley

Police are appealing for witnesses following the collision that happened on the M23 southbound last night (Wednesday, October 20).

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “The male rider has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following the incident, which occurred near Pease Pottage about 9.10pm. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

“Anyone who saw what happened or captured the incident on dash cam is urged to email [email protected] quoting Op Maywood.”

M23 collision involving motorbike. Picture from Eddie Mitchell SUS-211021-072528001

Due to the adverse weather conditions, the M23 has been closed in both directions between Crawley and Pease Pottage, according to police.

Officers said the closure is likely to remain in place for some hours and motorists are advised to seek alternative routes.