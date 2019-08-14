Many ‘enjoy’ day out at Haywards Heath Fire Station

Haywards Heath residents headed to the town’s fire station for an action packed day of activities.

The crowds gathered to watch the fireman’s demonstrations one of which included, cutting the roof off of a car.

One resident, Jenny Williams, expressed how great the fire station and crew that work in Haywards Heath were on the day.

She said: “My five-year-old son, Elijah, really enjoyed the activities and exploring the emergency vehicles.”

There were activities available for all ages - rides on the fire engines, sand art and face painting. Stall were also on site to keep the adults occupied.