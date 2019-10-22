Mayor of Independent State of Cuckfield named after corrupt election

The most corrupt election in the history of British politics was held last Friday with the winner declared thanks to oodles of cash changing hands.

It was a close run thing as local businesswoman Claire Bellamy, new Mayor of the Independent State of Cuckfield and her rival James Clark from the Rose and Crown slogged it out head to head but Claire drew ahead to win by a clear length.

Mayoral election spokesman Mike Schlup said: “Every penny a candidate brings to the election night counts as a vote. Claire received over 500,000 votes, and James received over 300,000 so more than £8,000 was raised by candidates this year. These funds are distributed to local groups and good causes in and around Cuckfield including all the participants in the procession plus other groups nominated by the winning Mayor.”

The next day the sun shone and a procession started from Warden Park School to travel through the village.

See pictures from the procession here: midsussextimes.co.uk/news/people/independent-state-of-cuckfield-welcomes-new-mayor-during-procession-1-9114470.

Taking part were Holy Trinity School PTA (judged first,) Cuckfield Playgroup (second) and Singing Allsorts (third). BPM Dance Academy won a special award. Also there delighting crowds were the Next Step Nursery, Orchard House, Cuckfield Society, Cuckfield Brownies, Cuckfield & Lindfield Inner Wheel, Cuckfield Dramatic Society, First Cuckfield Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Holy Trinity Church. The procession was accompanied by Burgess Hill Marching Youth and Surrey & Sussex Drum & Bugle Corps. Claire’s first formal job this year? Lighting Cuckfield’s ceremonial bonfire.