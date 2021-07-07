Meet Love Island’s new Sussex contestant Lucinda Strafford

Lucinda Strafford from Brighton

The online fashion boutique owner joined the other contestants on the hit TV show last night.

Asked why she decided to sign up for the show, she said: “I’m a relationship kind of girl.

“The timing is right and I want to have some fun.”

And she already has her eye on some of the other contestants.

“I really fancy Brad. And then possibly Liam,” she said.

“But obviously I’m open to getting to know any of the other boys.

“I feel like Brad probably doesn’t like people as much as he’s letting on.”

She also gave her views of the other women in the villa.

“Liberty’s a similar age to me, so I think I’ll probably get along with her, she seems funny,” Lucinda said.

“I like Kaz, she seems really bubbly.

“I can tell Faye can stand up for herself, but I also quite like that about her.

“So I don’t feel like we’ll rub against each other.

“There’s none that I think that I won’t get along with just yet.

“But I’ll need to be with them 24/7 to know if I will get along with them or not.”

Asked what she made of the challenges so far, Lucinda said: “It’s funny, it’s just a laugh isn’t it.

“I’ll definitely get involved.”

And she said she was ‘fine’ about snogging on camera.

“It’s only just laughs,” she said. “I do think to myself, my whole family are at home watching, but then again it’s literally just a laugh.

“I’m 21, I’m just having fun.”

In fact, her family were ‘so happy’ for her when she told them she was going on the show.

“I live with my mum and one of my brothers – my brother is so funny, he’s so happy for me,” she said.

On how she will fare in the villa, she said she was used to being around people 24/7 as she used to be cabin crew – a job which brought her into contact with celebrities.

“I flew Dannii Minogue, Usain Bolt and Nick Grimshaw,” she said.

“They were all so fun.