Michael Marriott set to advise rose fanatic’s at tour of Boarde Hill Gardens

A special treat is in store for rose lovers this summer at Borde Hill Garden in Haywards Heath.

Flower fans will have a chance to meet one of the world’s most respected rose experts, Michael Marriott, on June 20.

Visitors can see more than 500 different species of the flower

Mr Marriot will be delivering a talk and exclusive guided tour of Borde Hill’s renowned rose gardens, where visitors can gaze upon the more than 500-strong strong rose collection which will be in full bloom, filling the gardens with heavenly scent.

The Rose Garden at Borde Hill has been carefully developed over the last decade to comprise formal beds bordered by box and lavender, red brick paths and an array of obelisks and trellises adorned with roses.

The design has formal and informal elements with high yew walls. This year, the rose borders have been further boosted with the addition of a range of beautifully selected herbaceous perennials.

During Mr Marriott’s visit to Borde Hill, he will be speaking to guests on selecting and caring for the very best rose varieties, before taking a tour around the garden.

Borde Hill Garden contains many of the most significant David Austin varieties including Gertrude Jekyll, Winchester Cathedral and Graham Thomas, which were all introduced in the early to mid-1980s and are said to be responsible for the success of David Austin’s business.

The rose garden also contains some of the most popular roses sold in the last few years in the UK including Olivia Rose Austin, Lady Emma Hamilton, Darcy Bussell, Lady of Shalott and Munstead Wood.

To attend the event, booking is required and tickets are priced – excluding a buffet lunch – at £29.00 for members and £40.00 for non-members. Tickets which include a buffet lunch, which will be held in the house in the grounds, are: priced at £44.00 for members and £55 for non-members. Tickets can be purchase on the Borde Hill Gardens website by visiting www.bordehill.co.uk/event/rose-talk-2

