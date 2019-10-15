Mid Sussex Applauds Awards - in pictures

The inaugural Mid Sussex Applauds Awards took place yesterday (Sunday, October 13) at Meridian Hall, East Grinstead, in celebration of the people and organisations who make the district a wonderful place to live.

The categories were Stronger Together, Take Pride in Mid Sussex, Young Achiever, Stronger Communities, Business in the Community, Young Volunteer of the Year, Good Sport, Lifetime Achievement, and Peer Nominated. Councillor Colin Trumble, chairman of Mid Sussex District Council, said: "A wide range of activities, fundraising and volunteer work has been undertaken. This year we have gone out into the community to ask for nominations and the response has been fantastic. It truly does demonstrate that our nominees are extremely well regarded within the community." To find out who won in each category, click here.

