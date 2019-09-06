Mid Sussex charity Cycling Without Age is encouraging the elderly to get out in the community

A Mid Sussex branch of a global organisation is encouraging people to talk the time to stop and talk.

Cycling Without Age was launched in 2012 in Copenhagen, to help elderly people get back on bikes while factoring in limited mobility.

The solution was to use a trishaw, and currently they operate in more than 1,600 locations.

Bridget Hamilton, chapter captain of the Hurst and Hassocks branch, said: “I heard about the scheme and thought there must be lots of people locally who would love it.

“We try to go out once a month, and work with local groups like Age Concern to reach people who want to take part.

Volunteers sign up for bike rides with the elderly as often as they want to, and more than 29,000 pilots ensure that the elderly get out of their nursing homes, out on the bikes to enjoy the fresh air and the community around them.

The Hurst and Hassocks group was set up two years ago, and they currently have two bikes.

READ THIS: Burgess Hill Bike Ride 2019 in pictures

Ms Hamilton said: “It’s good for relationships and memories because it allows people to feel many senses.

“They feel the wind on their skin, touch from who they’re sat next to, they can smell what’s around them, and see their local community.”

“It’s all about seeing whats happening in the local community and about them being seen.”

The scheme follows set guiding principles like slowness, which is about making time to stop and talk, and storytelling, which encourages people to reach out to elderly people and listen to their stories.

Ms Hamilton said: “I would encourage anyone to give it a go, there’s a lady who has done it over 15 times and she loves it every time.

“Cycling Without Age is all about having new experiences when you’re older.

“Some of our guiding principles are generosity, because the scheme is based on generosity and kindness, and building relationships between the elderly, between volunteers and passengers,and nursing homes employees and family members.”

On Monday (September 5) they visited Know Dementia’s Memory Moments Café, a charity which provides advice and support to people living with dementia and their family members/carers.

For more information, check out their Facebook page, Cycling Without Age Hurst & Hassocks.