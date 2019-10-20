Mid Sussex gardening guerillas win community award

The Balcombe Garden Guerillas have come joint first at Mid Sussex Applauds.

The group, who care for the gardens at Balcombe Station, won in Take Pride in Mid Sussex.

MSDC Applauds awards 2019. SUS-191014-141506001

This award recognises residents who dedicate their time and energy into keeping Mid Sussex clean and green, take pride in their local area by creating community gardens, painting local spaces, upcycling or encouraging others to recycle.

Rob McIntyre, who accepted the award, started the group whose garden work has won critical acclaim.

He is now involved in renovating Balcombe phone boxes.

Watch the above video to see how he felt about winning.