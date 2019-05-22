Mid Sussex home provider pledge to raise £20k for Alzheimer’s charity

A Mid Sussex branch of an UK home care provider is thrilled to announce the launch of its partnership with an national Alzheimer’s charity.

Right At Home Mid Sussex has announced their recent official partnership with the Alzheimer’s Society and has pledged to raise more than £20,000 for the charity.

Speaking on the partnership, Right at Home Mid Sussex managing director, Andy McNiven said: “We are delighted to establish this partnership and we are excited about the numerous initiatives that are in the pipeline to raise money for this very worthwhile cause and raise awareness in Mid Sussex.

“Our fantastic CareGivers are very pleased to be actively fundraising for something which affects their everyday working life so dramatically.”

Right at Home regularly holds Dementia Friends information sessions but it is now committed to creating 1,000 new friends within the next 12 months.

Dementia Friends is an Alzheimer’s Society initiative which aims to give people a better understanding of what it is like living with dementia.

Right at Home Mid Sussex kick started its fundraising efforts this week, in aid of Dementia Action Week, before getting baking for Cupcake Day on June 13th – one of Alzheimer’s Society’s flagship events.

Charlotte Matier, Director of Fundraising for Alzheimer’s Society, added: “Alzheimer’s Society is delighted to be chosen by Right at Home as their first charity partner. We are very excited to be working together with an organisation like Right at Home, who have a real passion for providing quality care and support to people in the community.”

Charlotte explained how there are currently 850,000 people living in the UK with a form of dementia, and if we don’t take action, this number is predicted to rise to over 2 million by 2051.

“On behalf of all at Alzheimer’s Society, I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone at the organisation, their commitment to both fundraise and raise awareness will really help to create a more positive future for people affected by dementia,” she added.

To find out more information on Right at Home, and the services they provide, visit: www.rightathomeuk.com/midsussex