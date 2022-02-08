By Federica Bedendo, Data Reporter

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which prevented house sales during the first lockdown, coupled with stamp duty holidays, has boosted the housing market across the UK since the world opened back up in 2020.

Office for National Statistics data shows the median house price hit £405,000 in Mid Sussex in the year to June – an increase of £30,000 compared to the previous 12 months.

New figurs show that buyers had to spend tens of thousands of pounds more for homes in Mid Sussex last year. Picture: RADAR.

House prices were also above pre-pandemic levels, with the average standing at £380,000 in the year to June 2019.

The median – the middle number in a series – is used to ensure the figures are not skewed by extreme highs or lows.

These neighbourhoods in Mid Sussex recorded the highest median house prices in the year to June:

Balcombe and Handcross: £530,000 – up from £450,000 in 2019-20.

Hurstpierpoint and Bolney: £515,000 – up from £485,000.

Horsted Keynes, Ardingly and Sharpthorne: £494,000 – an increase from £432,000.

Copthorne and Turners Hill: £466,000 – rising from £426,000.

Haywards Heath North East: £465,000 – in line with the year before.

By contrast, the area recording the lowest average house price was Burgess Hill Central, where homes sold for around £305,000 in 2020-21.

The figures also show the number of homes sold in Mid Sussex rose year-on-year, from 2,372 to 2,679.

The largest proportion were in Haywards Heath South and Cuckfield, where 267 homes changed hands in the period.

Across England, residential property sales increased by 10% to 761,067.

Martin Beck, chief economic adviser of economic forecasting group EY Item Club, said while Government measures such as the stamp duty holiday brought forward house purchases last year, the market could be set to change.

He said: “The prospect of a series of interest rate rises by the Bank of England in 2022 will translate into higher mortgage rates.

“And cost of living pressures faced by households from rising inflation and taxes mean fewer people will be able to afford to borrow the necessary amount they need to buy at higher mortgage rates.”

But Mark Harris, chief executive of mortgage broker SPF Private Clients, said mortgages are still competitively priced, meaning buyers will continue to “take the plunge”.

Nicky Stevenson, managing director at estate agent group Fine & Country, said with most agents still struggling to find enough homes to meet demand, the financial pressures were unlikely to have a “significant” impact on the market.